“A Thrill of Hope, a Monessen Community Christmas,” is set for Dec. 3.
Festivities for the free event begin with Breakfast with Santa at the Monessen Civic Center. Breakfast will be served at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., but attendees must call His Place Coffee, Community, and More at 724-361-3030 by Nov. 23 to make a reservation.
A parade on Donner Avenue from the Family Dollar to Sixth Street will begin at 12:30 p.m.
From 1 to 3:30 p.m., a number of activities are scheduled at His Place and the Monessen Public Library, including face painting with Douglas Education Center students, balloon art, Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus.
There also will be a live skit taking place throughout the day in the His Place building.
At 3:30 p.m., all of the Monessen pastors and those from the Christian Center Church in Rostraver will hold a prayer event for the city. The event will be followed by Christmas caroling at 4 p.m. at the civic center. Hot chocolate and Christmas cookies will be available for all who take part.
“This is the first time we’re bringing a whole community of organizations together to just bless the community,” said Lisa Lyons, event organizer. “We’re really looking forward to it. It’s one of the biggest celebrations we’re going to pull off for Christmas.”
