Registrations are being taken for the sixth annual Monessen Holiday Lights Contest, presented by the Monessen Community Development Corp.

The deadline for registration is Dec. 17. Judging is scheduled for Dec. 20-22, with people’s choice voting online taking place from Dec. 20-23.

