A former administrator and teacher at Washington County schools has been hired as the new superintendent of the Monessen School District.
Dr. Robert Motte was approved for a three-year term by a unanimous vote of the school board at a special meeting Tuesday. He will replace interim superintendent Garrette Edmonds on a date that has yet to be determined.
Currently, Motte is the principal at Aliquippa Elementary School. He’s also served as principal at Cornell High School and in a number of administrative positions in the Fort Cherry School District. He also taught in the Charleroi Area and Fort Cherry school districts.
Board President Doreen Smith termed the search for a new superintendent a “long, labor-intensive process,” which begin in July.
“The board is comfortable and confident in our choice and are happy that Dr. Motte will be joining the Monessen City School District team,” Smith said Wednesday. “Dr. Motte held administrative roles at schools with similar demographics as ours, both in student and community populations being served by the district. Based on his experience in his prior roles, he will be able to relate to our students, staff, and community.”
Edmonds was appointed interim superintendent after the board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Leanne Spazak in June.
Spazak was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after allegedly being caught engaged in a sex act in the parking lot of a Charleroi apartment complex on May 22, court records state.
She was sentenced Sept. 7 to 12 months’ probation and entered into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program by Washington County Common Pleas Judge Brandon Neuman.
