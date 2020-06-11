Monessen High School will hold commencement in a modified format for 57 seniors at 6 p.m. June 12 in the high school auditorium.
Valedictorians are Haley Galante, Jordan Miller and Milana Sacco, and salutatorian is Aubrey Hockenberry.
Galante is the daughter of Kenneth and Jill Galante. She was vice president of her class; Rotary and Lions Club Student of the Month; Outstanding Student Award Winner, and Charleroi Academic League Participant. Among her activities were TFIM; band, softball team, FBLA, French Club, yearbook staff, Communities That Care, SADD Club, National Honor Society, Technology Club officer, and Art Club.
She will study marine biology at the University of Miami.
Miller is the daughter of Douglas and Lisa Miller. She was class treasurer; Rotary and Lions Club Student of the Month; GPA Stage Crew and student director, and a member of band, FBLA, Spanish Club, Communities That Care, TFIM, and National Honor Society. She served as the track team manager, yearbook editor, and Technology Club officer.
She will study nursing at Waynesburg University.
Sacco is the daughter of John and Marissa Sacco. She was president of her class, Rotary and Lions Club Student of the Month, WPIAL Scholar Athlete Nominee and Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete Nominee. She held multiple leads in school musicals, and was a member of County Choir and band. She also was yearbook editor and a member of the soccer and track teams, Spanish Club, FBLA, National Honor Society, TFIM, and was a Charleroi Academic League Participant.
She will attend Case Western Reserve University where she will pursue a dual major in business management and theater arts.
Hockenberry is the daughter of Wendy and Gary Dunkel. She was Rotary and Lions Club Student of the Month, a member of GPA Stage Crew, yearbook staff, National Honor Society, French Club and Communities That Care.
She will attend Waynesburg University for nursing.