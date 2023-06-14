Monessen Free Store 15062 will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Schooner Youth Center at 701 Schoonmaker Ave.
The store will provide new and gently used items for anyone who visits the store. It is modeled after similar stores in Braddock and Wilkinsburg. Items available are those donated by community members, and range from clothing to small appliances, home decor, household items and more.
