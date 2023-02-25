The Monessen Free Store will hold a “prep day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at its location at the Schooner Youth Center.
The Free Store committee is looking for volunteers to clean and prepare the store for the public, to help transport shelving and racks to the store, and to greet people as they bring their donations.
Anyone may bring new or gently used items during the event. However, the store will only be accepting items and will not be ready for the general public to visit to shop.
Items being accepted are clothing and accessories for all ages, and all sizes and type; small appliances and household items; home decor; school supplies, and other similar items.
The store will not accept large furniture or electronics such as phones and game consoles. Perishable items also will not be accepted at this time.
