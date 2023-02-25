The Monessen Free Store will hold a “prep day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at its location at the Schooner Youth Center.

The Free Store committee is looking for volunteers to clean and prepare the store for the public, to help transport shelving and racks to the store, and to greet people as they bring their donations.

