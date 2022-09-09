The Greater Monessen Historical Society will bring back its annual dinner from hiatus to kick off celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the founding of Monessen in 2023.
The Monessen Founders’ Dinner will be held Oct 15, 2022, at Jozwiak Hall at the St. Vincent De Paul Society at 1701 Grand Boulevard. Doors will open at 5 p.m. ,and dinner will be served at 6:30. Historical dress of the period is encouraged. Tickets are $30 and will benefit the historical society.
