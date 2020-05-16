MONESSEN – A Monessen woman and her boyfriend were jailed Thursday after police accused them of leaving her three children at home alone in reach of drugs.
District Judge Charles D. Moore sent Kirsty Marie Thorpe, 30, of 603 Park Manor Road, to Westmoreland County jail after police were sent to her home about 2 p.m. to investigate a possibility of a 3-year-old being unresponsive after ingesting a controlled substance, court records show.
Also charged by city police in the case is Brandon Michael Mitchell, 33, of 107 Jefferson St., Uniontown.
The child and two older siblings were taken to Mon Valley Hospital in Carroll Township to be evaluated before being placed in the custody of relatives, city police stated in the affidavit.
Police said officers found cannabis-laced cooking oils and cookies made with marijuana in the home.
Mitchell and Thorpe are charged with child endangerment, drug possession and marijuana possession.
Thorpe is jailed on $50,000 bond while Mitchell is in custody on $100,000 bond.