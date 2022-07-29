Monessen Councilman Anthony Orzechowski has filed a lawsuit against former mayor Matthew Shorraw, accusing Shorraw of slander and libel.
The suit, filed Tuesday in Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, states Shorraw, outside of his role as mayor, made disparaging statements and false claims about Orzechowski during the latter’s 2021 campaign.
“To achieve his goals, Shorraw made public comments and internet postings falsely and maliciously accusing Mr. Orzechowski of criminal misconduct in effort to damage his good name,” the suit states. “Shorraw advanced these comments outside of public council meetings, and instead used a “whisper” campaign to spread disinformation to the public. While the false statements are too many to recount, Shorraw’s own social media and blog provide several false and libelous statements attributable to Mr. Orzechowski that attacked his character and lawfulness.”
The suit admits Orzechowski was often critical of Shorraw for his nearly two-year absence from office and states Orzechowski was required to perform some of the mayor’s duties during that time. In January 2019, Monessen council approved a resolution declaring Shorraw, as well as Councilman Gilbert Coles, absent and named Orzechowski acting mayor.
Among the allegations cited in the lawsuit is a Facebook page post on or around Sept. 30, 2021, in which the former mayor claimed Orzechowki threatened him behind closed doors and in public, calling the alleged actions “terroristic threats,” which the suit states carry a direct, but false accusation of criminal conduct.
The suit claims Shorraw “doubled down” when he accused Orzechowski of committing felony wiretapping violations. The lawsuit said no charges were filed in relation to those accusations.
“Defendant has demonstrated a personal animus of Orzechowski during the course of public meetings, often yelling, interrupting the meeting, or raising his voice menacingly while referring to Orzechowski as a criminal,” the lawsuit reads. “The false statements ... were unprivileged and were all made with malice, hatred and ill will toward Plaintiff and with the specific intent to injure and harm him.”
Shorraw served one term as mayor, losing in the 2021 primary to Ron Mozer. Shorraw staged an unsuccessful write-in campaign in the general election in November.
Orzechowski deferred comment to his attorney, Steven Toprani, who could not be reached Thursday.
Shorraw also could not be reached for comment.
Orzechowski is seeking punitive damages in excess of $50,000, as well as costs.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!