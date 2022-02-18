MONESSEN – Council took steps at a special meeting Wednesday to expedite the demolition of 500 Donner Ave., the former Health Mart Discount Center.
Mayor Ron Mozer said more bricks have fallen from the building in recent days.
“There’s new bricks on the road,” Mozer said. “That scares me.”
Council unanimously extended the emergency declaration issued by the mayor until a time that the risk posted by the structure is fully remediated.
“Under the third-class city code, the mayor has the authority to declare a state of emergency,” explained Solicitor Joe Dalfonso. “However, it only lasts for a period of five days. Council then has to vote to extend it.”
Before any vote was taken, resident Ernie Telegraphis asked Mozer who declared the building a hazard. Mozer said that description came from the city’s code enforcement officer, police department and fire department.
Mozer also said Brian Lawrence, executive director of Westmoreland County’s redevelopment authority and land bank, said the building presented an immediate danger.
Councilman Tony Orzechowski added that the building has been condemned on multiple occasions.
Telegraphis said there are other city buildings that have been condemned but did not require an emergency declaration. He suggested waiting until an expert said the building was an imminent danger, allowing time for the city to find the necessary funding.
Mozer stressed the city can’t afford to wait with the potential danger that is present.
The mayor said he called many county, state and federal officials seeking help with this problem, including state Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Carroll Township, a call that he feels could be successful.
“She immediately took charge,” Mozer said of Bartolotta, who he said contacted state Rep. Eric Davanzio and Sen. Pat Stefano to try to get about $100,000 for the demolition. “I do believe that we will see some money coming from that avenue in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Stefano said getting the funding shouldn’t be a problem since the city had already been awarded a $200,000 grant for the remediation of the building. However, the city has never drawn down on the grant, which remains with the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
“We’re asking for an emergency declaration so it can be approved immediately, and I can resend the documents so they can draw the grant,” Stefano said. “We just have to change the scope. It was for building and blight remediation. We’re going to change it to demolition, which should be no problem. This gives them access to funds they did not think they had.”
Another motion passed unanimously Wednesday authorizes WEC Engineers Inc. to prepare specifications for the emergency demolition of the structure.
City engineer Tony Vitale said bids for the demolition work received at this point have ranged from $78,000 to $325,000. He told council he wants everyone working together to make sure no detail is missed due to the urgency of the matter.
“All I care about right now is getting the building down,” Vitale said.
Finally, a motion passed to seek written quotes for the emergency demolition of the building and to permit the mayor to award the contract.
“We need money right now to demolish that building. It’s an immediate danger to the citizens of Monessen,” Mozer said. “I do believe left on its own, it’s going to become a fatal problem.”