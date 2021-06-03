Coke works
Scott Beveridge/Observer-Reporter

The Monessen Coke Battery, as seen from the Donora-Monessen Bridge in December 2017, is scheduled to resume operations in August.

The new owner of a coke plant in Monessen will be recalling about 100 laid off employees.

Paul Finan, spokesman for Cleveland-Cliffs, said the Monessen works in Westmoreland County will resume production in August.

The former owner, ArcelorMittal, put the plant in hot idle in July after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its operations across the globe.

ArcelorMittal announced in September it would sell its U.S. operations to the Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs for more than $1 billion. The sale was finalized in March.

The Monessen plant employed about 180 people when it was idled.

