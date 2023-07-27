Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.