It’s a year of celebration in Monessen, as the city marks its 125th anniversary.
Events have been planned throughout the year, but the biggest party is set for Saturday with the Celebrate Monessen 125 Festival at the Herbert Mihalich Boat Launch.
Updated: July 27, 2023
A fishing derby is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. with prizes to be awarded in various age groups. A parade will take place along Donner Avenue at 5 p.m. with music from DJ Dennis from 5 until dusk.
Food trucks and booths will be on hand, and the celebration will culminate with a fireworks display.
In conjunction with that event, the Mon Valley NAACP will hold a cultural heritage festival at the same location.
“We want to highlight the past 125 years,” said Dan Zyglowicz, president of the Greater Monessen Historical Society. “We know that Monessen is not what it used to be. We want to bring back that sense of community.”
Monessen was incorporated as a borough Sept. 3, 1898, becoming a city Sept. 16, 1921. It is named for the Monongahela River and Essen, a well-known iron town in Germany.
Other events planned include the annual festival at Epiphany of the Lord Roman Catholic Church, scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5. This year there will be a nod to the 125th anniversary.
Stuffed greyhounds – mascot of the Monessen School District – decorated by various city businesses and organizations will be on display at the festival.
“We’ve been selling votes, what is your favorite greyhound,” said Zyglowicz, a lifelong Monessen resident. “They will also be on display at the historical society and we’ll probably auction them off at some point.”
The winner will be announced at the Mon Valley Paws in the Park & Vendor Show, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Monessen City Park.
That show also will feature a ping-pong ball drop for prizes.
A time capsule marking the 125th anniversary will be buried Aug. 19 in Monessen City Park.
“All of the living ex-mayors of the city will be invited to bring something for the time capsule that signifies their administration,” Zyglowicz said.
He added the school district donated pictures from the past school year and everyone in attendance will sign a guest book that will be placed in the time capsule.
A time capsule from the city’s 100th anniversary will be unearthed from Monessen City Park prior to the event and its contents will be on display.
Other events in conjunction with the 125th anniversary include:
A couple of events already have taken place.
In May, the Monessen veterans hosted a U.S. military display, and the city’s Juneteenth celebration adhered to the anniversary theme. Also in June, there was a Remembering Monessen digital photo presentation at the Monessen Public Library. A second showing of the photos will be presented in the fall.
“People have been asking for it,” Zyglowicz said. “It seems that weekend was a busy weekend with weddings, graduation parties. Some people couldn’t come and asked us to repeat it, so we’re going to do that. It’s something to look back at the past 125 years. It can bring back memories for various people.”
As has been the case with past city anniversaries, a commemorative book will be offered to mark the occasion.
“We’re trying to cover stories not in our previous books like Monessen’s connection to the Titanic and Monessen and its connection to the Civil War,” Zyglowicz said.
Mayor Ron Moser said the celebrations will offer a chance to show off the city, especially with this weekend’s festival.
“It’s just a time for people to celebrate Monessen’s 125th anniversary,” he said. “Everybody’s welcome. Come and share the joy of being in Monessen.”
