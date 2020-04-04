Pennsylvania is due to receive $1.13 billion in public transportation funding, and more than $2.6 million of that is due to go toward the Monessen-California area.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Friday that communities would see the money as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I am pleased that the transportation systems in our communities will receive a combined total of $1.13 billion in (Federal Transit Administration) grants to support transit operations, pay employees who are unable to work due to the pandemic and continue operating for those who rely on public transportation,” Casey said in a press release. “Our public transit systems are a backbone of our communities, and I will continue to work to ensure they receive the resources they need during this time of national crisis.”
On Friday, Mid-Mon Valley Transit Director of Finance and Funding Nancy Basile said the agency was awaiting clarification on how they will be able use the funding.
“We just got notified that this funding is available to us,” Basile said. “We’re still waiting for guidance from the Federal Transit Administration.”
