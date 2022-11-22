The demolition of the building that once housed the Valley Independent newspaper in Monessen is underway. The building, which lists addresses from 123-127 Sixth St., began to collapse after a heavy rainstorm in September. The building had not been occupied for many years and has had a number of owners. This has been a year in which a number of buildings have been demolished in the city. The former Health Mart Discount Center was demolished earlier this year and the Fifth Street Hotel was leveled just last week.
