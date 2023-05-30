A Monessen business was destroyed and another building severely damaged in a large fire Saturday morning.
Both of Monessen’s volunteer fire departments were called to the 400 block of Donner Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Municipal Fire Chief Delmar Hepple said when they arrived, both the Any-Kind-A-Wear and the neighboring Boost Mobile store were engulfed in fire.
According to Hepple, there were multiple explosions in the rear of Boost Mobile, which was out of business at the time of the fire. He described the building as being about a 100-year-old wood frame structure.
“The building had to be demolished,” Hepple said, adding that the demolition took place Saturday night.
The source of the explosions and initial cause of the fire remain under investigation by the state police fire marshal.
Any-Kind-A-Wear, a tailor, was closed at the time of the fire. Hepple said there were no injuries.
More than a dozen fire companies came to assist Monessen firefighters, including Charleroi, North Belle Vernon, Carroll Township, Washington Township, Bentleyville and Sutersville departments.
Also responding were Mon Valley EMS, Rostraver EMS, Murrysville Medic One and Monessen police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.