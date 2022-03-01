MONESSEN – Council has hired a temporary administrator until the position can be filled on a permanent basis.
A 5-0 vote taken Feb. 24 approved the appointment of Michael Korposh, an independent consultant, to the position at a rate of $5,000 per month for 90 days, contingent on the solicitor’s review of the consulting agreement.
“He’s very well connected politically,” Mayor Ron Mozer said of Korposh. “He knows all of the people in Harrisburg. He’s easy to work with. I’m looking forward to it.”
The position has been vacant since John Harhai retired Jan. 31.
Mozer said the city desperately needs a city administrator, as he has had to take on additional duties that would typically be handled by a city administrator.
Council also approved the appointment of Cypher & Cypher of Canonsburg as the city’s auditor for 2021, 2022 and 2023 at the rate of $25,000, $26,500 and $27,750, respectively. The company was the only applicant for the job.
The motion passed by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Donald Gregor casting the negative vote.
“This is the company that when it came time to have our 2019 audit, they never showed up to do the audit,” Gregor said. “They had a contract for three years, and when it was time to audit 2019, they just didn’t show up. If you have a contract, you show up and do your job.”
Councilman Anthony Orzechowski said he talked to a representative of Cypher & Cypher at the time.
“He said he was never contacted,” Orzechowski said. “They reached out to the city and the city never returned a phone call.”
Mozer said what impressed him about Cypher and Cypher was that representatives would present the audit to the public upon its completion.
“That’s something that we haven’t seen in a couple years,” Mozer said.
Council also unanimously voted to advertise for the position of deputy treasurer. Any applicant from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) will receive preferential treatment.