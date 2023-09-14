Monessen City School District is addressing safety concerns after video of a fight on Monday at the high school was captured on several students’ cellphones.
It was the fourth fight since school started on Aug. 24.
Monday’s altercation occurred during the lunch period, and initially involved two students.
Superintendent Dr. Robert Motte said staff members attempted to intervene, and the Monessen City Police Department was immediately notified.
Students gathered around the girls who were fighting and began to record the skirmish, making it difficult for staff to reach them to break up the fight, he said.
“The amount of students that wanted to record it made it a big deterrent for the safety of everyone. We’re shorthanded with staff, too,” said Motte. “The number of students who swarmed to the physical altercation made it a deterrent to stopping it.”
Motte said the administration knows which students were involved in the scuffle and the incident is being handled following school protocol.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, parents expressed concern about the number of fights that have taken place and asked what the district is doing to protect the students.
Motte said Wednesday that administrators have met with Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz to work on solutions to the violence. The school district is looking to add a security officer and bring back a part-time retired police officer.
There was one security guard at the high school on Monday.
Motte said said the district also is considering adding a lunch period to reduce the number of students in the cafeteria at one time.
Currently, students in grades nine through 12 share a lunch period.
“We have too many kids in high school lunch. Right now, we have four grades per lunch, so we’re looking to do two grades per lunch,” said Motte.
The district contacted Westmoreland Intermediate Unit to see if there are intervention programs available, and the administration is considering using parents as volunteer hall monitors.
Motte said administrators had been aware of threats of a fight that day and had intervened on three occasions before the tussle broke out during lunch.
“The safety of the kids is a priority, and this also is causing a disruption to their education,” said Motte.
