Frank Edwards’ Army unit became trapped under enemy ambush in a village in Germany and his rifle was rendered inoperative by gunfire during World War II.
Edwards grabbed a rifle from one of his dead comrades and shot his way out of trouble in Erlach while carrying several wounded U.S. soldiers to safety on April 4, 1945.
“He’s a true American hero,” said Jean Ricciuti, an auxiliary member of West Brownsville American Legion Post 940, where Edwards, 93, received his long-overdue military medals on Veterans Day.
Edwards, a retired California University of Pennsylvania professor, served in the 8th Infantry Regiment and rose to the rank of sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge June 28, 1946, West Brownsville Councilwoman Brianne Mitchell said.
She said Edwards’ lifelong friend, Leonard Siegel, and the Legion initiated a search for his military records that had gone missing. Eventually, they were discovered through the National Personal Records Center in St. Louis, Mo.
“It’s great,” Edwards said Wednesday as he was about to enter the Legion to be honored.
He received 11 medals including the Silver Star for valor in combat and Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement.
Edwards was a history professor at Cal U., having retired in May 1998, university spokeswoman Christine Kindl said.
“I think it’s wonderful that he is receiving his medals that he is due,” said Mitchell.