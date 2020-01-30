MONONGAHELA – The cost of caring for nearly 200 cats that were seized in Donora and Monessen from their owner has grown to hundreds of thousands of dollars while officials await the surrender of the animals.
A Washington Area Humane Society police officer said Wednesday he might file additional charges in the case against Christie Dee Harr, 41, of Monessen.
“There has to be accountability and we have to make sure she never does this again,” said Kelly Proudfit, the Eighty Four-based society’s executive director.
The Humane Society of the United States on Oct. 30 seized the cats from a rundown former Roman Catholic church and rectory in Donora and another house in nearby Monessen, properties that were under Harr’s control. They also rescued a dog and chickens at the Donora location on Second Street.
The society’s officer also charged Harr that day with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals stemming from an older case involving a sick cat that was allegedly denied veterinarian care.
Harr on Wednesday waived those charges to Washington County Court of Common Pleas, avoiding a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mark Wilson. She is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
She and her attorney, Bruce W. Blissman of East McKeesport, both left district court that afternoon without commenting.
“There may be new charges, but not today. Everything is under review,” said John Paul Lewis, an assistant county district attorney assigned to the case.
Proudfit said the rescued animals are still being cared for at an undisclosed location. The society has the option of waiving the cost of care against Harr if she allows the national society to put the animals up for adoption.