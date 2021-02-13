A Fallowfield Township woman became a victim of “catfishing” when she was scammed out of $620,000 through a dating website in a crime that has been on the rise.
State police said the woman reported the crime Jan. 21, saying she transferred the money through unknown overseas accounts at the instruction of a stranger.
Police issued a press release about the case last week about the same time the Better Business Bureau and FBI in Pittsburgh issued warnings about catfishing schemes at a time when more people are turning to online dating sites.
The scheme usually involves someone who steals an identity under a profile that has a “compelling back story” to help convince people to fall in love with someone who doesn’t exist, the BBB said.
The FBI said 5,700 residents of Western Pennsylvania fell victim to romance scams in 2020, up 3,600 from the previous year. The scams last year bilked the victims out of a combined $20.3 million, the FBI said. People who are 60 years old or older are increasingly falling victim to these thieves.
The BBB urged people to not send money or personal information to people they have never met in person. It also said those searching online for love should perform reverse image searches to see if the profile is using a stolen image.
State police did not reveal the identity of the Fallowfield woman or release any additional details about the case.