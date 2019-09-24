Completion of work on Rock Run Road between Scenery Drive (Route 48) and Industry Road in Elizabeth Township has been delayed due to previously unknown abandoned utility lines under the road.
The project, which was originally expected to end this month, is now expected to wrap up in October, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works.
As it continues, drivers can expect short stoppages in work zones between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. Flaggers are controlling traffic.
The current phase of the project includes paving, drainage repairs, and safety improvements.
Previous phases included regrading and construction of a rock embankment to remediate a landslide and stabilize a slope.
The work is part of a $10.7 million capital roads reconstruction project being done by Northeast Paving, a division of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC, Pittsburgh.