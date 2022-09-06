Three area businesses and the former director of the Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce were honored at the organization’s 2022 awards gala recently on the Gateway Duchess.
The Shining Star Award, which recognizes an individual for both career and contributions to the community, went to Debra Keefer, executive director of the chamber of commerce for 21 years before retiring in 2018. Keefer played a major role in restructuring the chamber to become more regionalized.
Keefer’s career spans more than 40 years, and she remains active in community organizations such as the Belle Vernon Rotary, Washington County Community Foundation Board and administrator of the Charleroi Park Trustees and Plaza Management for the chamber.
“She was the heart and soul of this chamber,” said Leanna Spada, chamber executive director. “She was the face of the chamber in a time when change was very important, while still keeping the core values of what this chamber stood for. She brought it to a new level. Our chamber really couldn’t be where it is today without her.”
The Excellence in Business Award went to Joseph’s Nursery and Garden Center in Monessen, a fourth-generation family business which began in 1954.
The award goes to a business that has been an anchor point of the community, has been in operation for more than 20 years but has changed with the times.
The Outstanding Business Development Award was presented to Diann Donaldson, owner of Jazzy Boutique in Belle Vernon, which opened in 2015.
The award recognizes members who have expanded their product line and facilities, shown significant growth in a short time and displayed leadership and entrepreneurial spirit.
Life’s Work of Western Pennsylvania received the Regional Service Award. Since its inception, Life’s Work, based in Pittsburgh with a division in Monessen, has serviced a broad range of individuals seeking to become part of the work force who have employment barriers. It serves more than 2,000 clients in a year ranging in age 14 to adult.
The award goes to a nonprofit group for its contributions to the community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.