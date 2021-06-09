BENTLEYVILLE – A Fredericktown couple has been charged in a child rape case.
Bentleyville police charged Russell Jolliffe, 30, of 408 Front St., with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, court records show.
Joanna C. Wheatley, 32, of the same address, is charged with conspiracy to commit those counts as well as endangering the welfare of a child, the record indicates.
The allegations surfaced in March when the child was 8 years old and after a relative questioned the youth after discovering pornography websites saved on the child’s tablet.
Police said the child was victimized between 2018 and 2020 at a residence in Bentleyville where Jolliffe and Wheatley lived at the time.
District Judge Curtis Thompson signed warrants Tuesday for their arrests.