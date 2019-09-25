The name of a Mon Valley man who died of natural causes last year while returning to his fire hall will be added next month to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.
Michael Godzak, 59, who lived most of his life in Webster, Rostraver Township, will be among 119 names added to the memorial during a service Oct. 6 in Emmitsburg.
"It's hard to put into words how much it means to me to have Michael honored this way," said his sister, Maggie Winchester, who lives in the state of California.
Godzak was fondly referred to as the "mayor of Webster" because of his love for his small hometown and Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 located in that village.
"He devoted so much of his life to being a volunteer firefighter. I can't imagine a better memorial to his passing," Winchester said Wednesday.
Godzak was driving a fire truck while returning from a call when he suffered a fatal heart attack April 29, 2018.
He joined the fire department at age 12 as a junior firefighter, and had served in every line office, including chief, a position he held for nine years.
"Michael was honest, intelligent, kind and had a heart of gold. He loved music and was passionate about playing his trombone," the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation stated in a news release.
"It's bittersweet since I'm still grieving his death, but so proud of the man he was and of this tribute," added Winchester. "I can't thank the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation enough for all they do."
Donations to the foundation can be made at: www.firehero.org