An avid collector of historic artifacts is seeking to return a weathered dog tag to the family of the German soldier who wore it during World War II.
Walter Seal of Carroll Township has the tag that likely was taken as a souvenir by a U.S. soldier, something that has been common during wartime.
“They took everything if it wasn’t nailed down,” Seal said.
He said people tend to glorify war through rose-colored glasses and ignore the evils of battle.
His dog tag is beat up to the point where it’s difficult to read. He said someone at the German Embassy would know how to identify its markings.
“The German government would know exactly who this was,” Seal said.
He said he reached out for help from the staff at U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office to no avail.
Returning the tag to Germany would be a “nice gesture,” Seal said.