CHARLEROI – A Mon Valley man was ordered Thursday to trial in Washington County Court of Common Pleas in a child rape case.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter also returned Henry Baron Neil III, 42, to Washington County jail without bond because he is currently serving a prison sentence for an indecent assault of a child in 2017 in his then-residence on Coal Street in Dunlevy.
In the new case, Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police accused Neil of raping a girl in his Dunlevy home between January 2016 and October 2018, court records show.
He is facing other charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of a minor.
Neil is serving 3 to 6 years in SCI-Fayette in Luzerne Township for the indecent assault of a child under age 13, a crime that took place in his Dunlevy home.