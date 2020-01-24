A Mon Valley man who is in a state prison for an indecent assault of a person under age 13 is facing new charges that he raped a young girl in his residence a few years ago.
Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police on Wednesday filed a string of charges, including rape of a child, against the suspect, Henry Baron Neil III, 42, who is an inmate at SCI-Fayette, court records show.
The mother of the victim contacted RESA police Sept. 6 to report Neil, who allegedly had inappropriate contact with the child between January 2016 and October 2018, the records show.
Police arranged for the girl to be interviewed Sept. 20 at the Allegheny County Child Advocacy Center at Washington Hospital.
The girl said Neil threatened that “if she ever told anyone he would do it worse,” police noted in the affidavit.
Neil is serving a prison sentence of 3 to 6 years after pleading guilty in Washington County Court of Common Pleas in March 2019 to indecent assault on a child under age 13, online court records show. That crime took place in 2017 at his then-home on Coal Street in Dunlevy.
In the new case he also is charged with aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of a minor.