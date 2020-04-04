Mon Valley Hospital officials said Friday that the union representing more than 600 hospital workers had agreed to a one-year extension of the workers’ contract with the health-care facility.
The collective bargaining agreement between the Carroll Township hospital and United Steelworkers Local 8041 – which represents nearly half of the hospital’s 1,300 employees – was set to expire June 30. The parties decided to extend it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hospital administration and the union both agreed that this was the right decision as we navigate through these challenging times in the delivery of health care to our patients and their families,” Louis J. Panza Jr., the facility’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
Members of the technical staff belong to the union. So do nursing assistants, unit clerks, and the nutrition and food service, laundry housekeeping and maintenance personnel. Nurses at the hospital are not members.
The extension means that the language dictating the workers’ pay, benefits and working conditions goes unchanged for the additional year.