Mon Valley Hospital has announced an affiliation with a Central Pennsylvania health care system.
Mon Valley said hospital officials have signed an agreement that would integrate its 200-bed Carroll Township hospital with Penn Highlands Healthcare in the fall.
“When we started to have conversations with Penn Highlands Healthcare, we quickly realized how much our vision and values aligned with theirs,” said R. Carlyn Belczyk, chairwoman of Mon Valley Hospital’s board of trustees.
The new partnership will preserve local jobs and allow Mon Valley to attract and retain physicians, the hospital stated in the release.
“We needed to examine how we could transform our health system through clinical, technical and strategic innovation to deliver tomorrow’s healthcare today,” Belczyk stated in a news release.
The Dubois-based Penn Highlands operates six hospitals. It will employ 4,700 people at 120 locations through the partnership with Mon Valley.
Louis J. Panza Jr., Mon Valley’s president and CEO, said he was looking forward to the partnership.
“Penn Highlands Healthcare understands what communities need in a health system, which is why Penn Highlands is an ideal partner for our hospital,” Panza stated.