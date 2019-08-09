Mon Valley Hospital was one of five separate public places that received bomb threats Thursday night.
Officials from the hospital, which is in Carroll Township, said someone made the threat at about 9:30 p.m.
"Washington County first responders arrived immediately for assistance," the hospital said in a statement. "Patient care was not affected and safety measures were in effect immediately."
The threats to the other locations – St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township, the Benedum Theater in Pittsburgh and D's Six Pack and Dogs, a restaurant-bar in Swissvale – were reported to County 911.
The threats occurred within a 90-minute window starting about 8 p.m.
At Mon Valley Hospital, no bomb was found during a search of the campus.
Allegheny County police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said his department was working with "municipal partners" to investigate the calls.