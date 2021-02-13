With a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Washington County and surrounding areas, Monongahela Valley Hospital is allowing limited visitation beginning Monday. The new visitation policy is as follows:
- 3-PCU and Floors 5, 6 and 7, visitation is daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Behavioral Health, visitation is daily from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Coronary Care Unit (CCU), visitation is daily from 9 a.m. to noon. and 4 to 7 p.m.
For each of the above units/floors, patients may name two visitors and only those two people may visit during their entire stay. Only one of the designated visitors will be permitted in a patient room at a time. Visitors are required to wear a mask and must be 18 years of age or older. All visitors must be screened before each visit.
In the case of COVID isolation, there is no visitation. Interaction with loved ones through digital means such as Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and Messenger is encouraged.
In the Emergency Department, one visitor is permitted to stay with the patient after assessment. The visitor is required to wear a mask and wristband and must remain in the treatment room.
When a minor is receiving treatment in the Emergency Department, two adults may accompany the child.