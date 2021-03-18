The Mon Valley Home Show has relocated this weekend to Uniontown because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from taking over its usual digs at Rostraver Ice Garden.
John Lunt, the show’s organizer, said the Rostraver Township building typically melts its ice in time for the home show, but didn’t do that this year because hockey practices are two months behind because of the virus.
“At the end of the day the show must go on,” Lunt said.
The show has booked 130 vendors for the event in the former Burlington Coat Factory at Uniontown Mall, 1368 Mall Run Road, that opens Friday and ends Sunday.
Lunt said the building is large enough to create wider halls and space out vendors to comply with social distancing requirements. The staff also will take temperatures of those entering the event, which has free admission.
“We’re taking a lot of precautions,” Lunt said.
He said he hopes to attract 3,000 people a day while limiting the crowd to about 400 visitors at a time.
The show hours are: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.