Six Mon Valley municipalities have received a $40,000 state grant to update their regional comprehensive plan on land use.
The money from the state Department of Economic and Community Development will help Allenport, Coal Center, Dunlevy, Elco, Roscoe and Stockdale update their zoning ordinances to reflect shared needs.
The grant was part of $425,000 that was divided up among a dozen municipalities across Pennsylvania.
“This critical funding will help Pennsylvania’s municipalities create and implement the plans that will allow them to be more effective today and more prepared for tomorrow,” DCED Secretary Dennis Davin stated in a news release.