Mon Valley Alliance is offering a chance to show off the Valley with the “My Mon Valley Photo Contest.”
The Mon Valley Alliance is finalizing the Mon Valley Regional Economic Development Plan and is looking for the best pictures to showcase the area. Participating communities are the 27 Mon Valley communities located in Washington County.
“We are looking for pictures of important landmarks, downtown areas, buildings, unique attractions, landscapes, bridges, railroads and images that capture the spirit of the Mon Valley,” said Ben Brown, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance Foundation. “As we begin a marketing campaign to attract residents and businesses to our area, we want to showcase what makes us unique, different and an attractive place to call home and operate a business.”
The contest runs through March 21, with winners will be announced by March 25.
A cash prize of $150 will be awarded to the person who submits the winning photo. The second place photo wins $100, and $50 will be awarded for the third-place photo.
Pictures can be uploaded at www.mymonvalley.com. People can post as many pictures as they want, as often as they want. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
To qualify, whoever takes the picture must list the Mon Valley municipality and the name of the subject of the picture in the caption when uploading.
Funding for the project was provided by the Washington County Local Share Account Program.
Additionally, the MVA has partnered with the Washington County Tourism Promotion agency for the contest, and submissions will be used in marketing campaigns throughout the region.
“Tourism is an important economic development driver for our area, supporting our local businesses and providing economic opportunities to our residents,” said Chase McClain, director of marketing for the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency. “As we enter the spring and summer tourist seasons, these images will allow us to show the best of our area through the eyes of local residents.”
For more information, visit www.monvalley.com.