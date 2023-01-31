The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation, in partnership with cfsbank, awarded three $1,000 mini grants to local community organizations.
The MVAF Town-2-Town Mini-Grant program has been supporting local organizations with funding and operational support since 2018.
Town-2-Town Mini Grants were recently awarded to Charleroi Community Park Trustees, Monongahela Area Revitalization Corp. and Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp.
The Charleroi Community Park Trustees recently acquired used playground equipment to recondition and place in the Charleroi Trustees Park at 1 Chamber Plaza. With the grant, replacement parts for the used equipment will be purchased, as will small play equipment and mulch to refresh the surrounding area.
Monongahela Area Revitalization Corp. will use the money to place a new roof on the MARC Monongahela Station Mid Mon Valley Transit bus stop at the intersection of Fourth and West Main streets in Monongahela.
Brownsville Area Revitalization Corp. will use its grant to repair steps at the Flatiron Heritage Center. The orgwanization operates out of the Flatiron building, which also houses the Heritage Center. The Heritage Center tells the story of America through the perspective of Brownsville during the industrial and coal and coke eras.
