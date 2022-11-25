Barchemy 3

Paul Paterra/ Observer-Reporter

Neil Weaver, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (second from left), is among those touring Barchemy, a chocolate and confectionery maker in Donora, in August.

 Paul Paterra

The Mon Valley Alliance has been awarded a $2 million state grant to continue building out the Donora Industrial Park with the expansion of Barchemy, a chocolate and confectionery manufacturer.

Jamie Colecchi, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance, said the money will be used to work with the Washington County Redevelopment Authority to construct a building on 12 acres of land in the industrial park, referred to as Ken Griffey Field, in honor of the former member of the famed Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine baseball team of the 1970s.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In