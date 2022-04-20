The Mon Valley Alliance has named a new CEO.
Jamie Colecchi, who has been with the MVA since 2020 as its director of operations and development, will lead the agency.
Also on Tuesday, Mary Stollar was named the new director of real estate and economic development. Both will begin their new roles on May 1.
Colecchi replaces Ben Brown, who announced his resignation as CEO earlier this month. Brown will be the new director of client experience and innovation for Community Bank.
Colecchi was instrumental in the development and management of the Mid-Mon Valley Regional Enterprise Zone, microloan program and achieved significant success on grant-funded projects in the region, among many other activities.
Prior to joining the MVA, Colecchi was with the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission for more than 15 years.
His policy work with public officials, advocacy for the region, and business assistance expertise has resulted in numerous awards, job creation and new business development in the area, officials said.
“I look forward to continuing the advancement of the mission of the Mon Valley Alliance and Mon Valley Alliance Foundation that has been established by the board of directors and the tremendous momentum developed by Ben Brown over the past three years,” Colecchi said. “Being a lifelong resident of the greater Mon Valley, I have dedicated my career to helping businesses and communities grow. I look forward to continuing the development of our existing partnerships and establishing new relationships for the betterment of the Mon Valley.”
John Easoz, chairman of the MVA board of directors and Mon Valley Alliance Foundation, said it was good to be able to promote from within the organization.
“Jamie’s deep experience in the region and history of successful projects positions makes him well qualified to lead the organizations in the future,” Easoz said. “The addition of Mary strengthens our team and brings complimentary skills and experience that are in line with the organizational mission.”
Stollar will handle the real estate and finance-related projects of the MVA, specifically focusing on the continued development of Alta Vista Industrial Park in Fallowfield Township, the construction and leasing of a new office building in Charleroi and continued investments in the downtowns of the Mon Valley.
She has experience in the banking and economic development industries, most recently working with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, providing site selection services to industrial companies, access to state incentive programs, business outreach and financing programs throughout Washington County.
“I look forward to continuing my service to the area by assisting businesses with their real estate and finance related needs,” Stollar said. “Also, I am pleased to become part of an organization that has such a positive effect on the community and a proven track record of successful projects in the Mon Valley.”