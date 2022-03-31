The Mon Valley Alliance, in partnership with the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, has announced the winning submissions of the My Mon Valley Photo Contest.
First place and $150 was awarded to George I. Eckert of Carroll Township for “Veteran’s Day Parade” in Monongahela. Eckert plans to donate the money to a veterans’ group to help with parades.
Second place and $100 went to Timothy Wofgang of the Boston section of Elizabeth Township for the photo, “Mon Valley Rowing Club,” taken in Speers. Wolfgang plans to donate the money to the rowing club, of which he is a member.
The third-place photo is “Rockin’ to the Masses” at the Monongahela Aquatorium, taken by Ronald W. Pudlowski of Charleroi, which won him $50.
Area residents submitted more than 125 pictures that captured the landscape, people and spirit of the Mon Valley.
The photo contest was conducted in support of the Mon Valley Alliance’s latest project, the Mon Valley Regional Economic Development Plan, which is supported by a grant from the Washington County Local Share Account Program.
“Showcasing the natural beauty of our area, the special places that we love, and the unique attractions are important as we work toward our economic and community development missions,” said Ben Brown, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance. “There were many excellent submissions to consider, and we are fortunate to have received so many quality photos of our region. We look forward to promoting our area and sharing the images that capture the spirit of the Mon Valley as a place to call home and operate a business.”
All photos will be considered to highlight the 27 Mon Valley communities in Washington County, as well as for possible use for marketing campaigns to attract tourists to the region.
“As we enter the spring and summer tourist seasons, these images will allow us to show the best of our area through the eye of local residents as tourism is a critical economic development driver for our region,” said Chase McClain, director of marketing for the county tourism promotion agency.