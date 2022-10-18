Will Thomeier is the new chairman of the Mon Valley Alliance and the Mon Valley Alliance Foundation.
He was unanimously selected to replace John Easoz, whose resignation as chairman was announced Monday.
Easoz has served as chairman of Mon Valley Alliance/Foundation since it was formed by the merger of the Mon Valley Progress Council and Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association in 2016.
Thomeier has served on the MVA/F board since 2019. He is the director of Economic and Tourism Development at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and also worked as district director for state Sen. Camera Bartolotta.
