Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority has been awarded a $3.3 million federal grant to assist its bus operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will be also used for administrative and preventive maintenance expenses, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced.
Ashley Seman, the authority’s executive director, said the money was applied to install plastic shields to protect bus drivers and provide face masks to riders.
She said ridership is down 53% because of the pandemic, mostly along commuter routes between the Mon Valley and Pittsburgh.