The consequences of unsafe driving behaviors were on display Friday with a mock crash at California Area High School.
The mock vehicle accident presented the potential results of drunken driving, with one victim “perishing” in the crash. Portraying the victims were seniors Tayla Pascoe, Ethan Fike, Hunter Assad and Gianna Grillo and junior Ana Georgagias.
“It was eye-opening,” Assad said. “it showed you what can happen when you drink and drive and don’t follow the rules.”
Among those lending a hand on scene were the California Borough Police Department, firefighters from the Roscoe and California volunteer fire departments and Brownsville Ambulance Service. The crash was part of a Teen Driver Safety Expo held at the school Friday.
“Students need to see the consequences of destructive decisions,” said Dr. Laura Jacob, California superintendent. “This is the safest way to show the kids what the effects could be.”