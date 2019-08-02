An elderly Whiteley Township woman missing since Thursday afternoon was found alive around midday Friday after a massive search involving multiple agencies, a helicopter, tracking dogs, troopers on horseback and drones.
Police say 84-year-old Haddie Baysinger, who was last seen at her residence in Whiteley about 2 p.m. Thursday, suffered only minor injuries. She was being taken to an area hospital for observation.
Baysinger was out on a utility vehicle on a right-of-way on her property. Police say the vehicle apparently became stuck. Family members found the vehicle, but no sign of Baysinger. She was found Friday about 500 feet from where the utility vehicle was struck.
The search Friday morning was focused on an area near the intersection of Rudolph Run and Fuller roads.
Assisting were Greene and Fayette emergency management agencies, the Monongalia County (W.Va.) search and rescue team, search dog teams from Wayne Township and Lone Pine, and the Greene County Sheriff's Department.