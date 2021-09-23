A South Strabane man who had been missing since Sept. 18 was found safe Thursday morning.
South Strabane police said John Ruffing, 65, was found at 7:30 a.m. and that they have suspended their search efforts.
In an email, Chief Drew Hilk said police would not release any additional information.
"We are thankful and relieved that Mr. Ruffing has been located and is safe," Hilk said.
Ruffing's daughter, Lauren Ruffing, declined to comment.
Ruffing was reported missing Saturday afternoon after he left his home in the Windsor Highlands neighborhood.
In the days that followed, many in the community volunteered to help look for Ruffing.