State police have located two Greene County children who were reported missing Thursday, and their parents are in custody.
Jade Fannon, 5, and Jayce Fannon, 3, were in the legal custody of Greene County Children and Youth Services when they were reported missing Thursday.
Arrested were their biological parents, Jonathan Curtis Fannon, 30, of Waynesburg, and Brandi Renee Stump, 25, of Centerville, who are accused of taking their children from the home in which they were placed.
According to a criminal complaint, the couple took the children from their Centerville home about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said the children had been placed with a relative, and Fannon and Stump had supervised visitation.
Fannon and Stump each face felony charges of interference with custody of children as well as misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of children.
According to police, the couple, who have relatives in Morgantown, W.Va., had fled the state. The children were located Thursday evening.
State police were assisted by Morgantown police, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state police.
Though Fannon and Stump are in custody, online court records list their case as inactive Friday and indicate they have not been arraigned. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Joshua Kanalis.