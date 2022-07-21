Jordan Karvan was crowned the 2022 Miss Jacktown Fair during the opening night of the fair Tuesday, while Danika Grim is the 2022 Jacktown Fair Princess. Karvan, 18, of Wind Ridge, is the daughter of Renee Morris and Daniel Karvan. She is a recent graduate of West Greene High School and will be attending Waynesburg University in the fall studying nursing. Danika is the 10-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Grim of Graysville. She will be entering the fifth grade at West Greene.
