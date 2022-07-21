Miss Jacktown Fair

Photo courtesy of Shelia Rode

Jordan Karvan was crowned the 2022 Miss Jacktown Fair during the opening night of the fair Tuesday, while Danika Grim is the 2022 Jacktown Fair Princess. Karvan, 18, of Wind Ridge, is the daughter of Renee Morris and Daniel Karvan. She is a recent graduate of West Greene High School and will be attending Waynesburg University in the fall studying nursing. Danika is the 10-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Grim of Graysville. She will be entering the fifth grade at West Greene.

Jordan Karvan was crowned the 2022 Miss Jacktown Fair during the opening night of the fair Tuesday, while Danika Grim is the 2022 Jacktown Fair Princess. Karvan, 18, of Wind Ridge, is the daughter of Renee Morris and Daniel Karvan. She is a recent graduate of West Greene High School and will be attending Waynesburg University in the fall studying nursing. Danika is the 10-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Grim of Graysville. She will be entering the fifth grade at West Greene.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In