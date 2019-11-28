Carnegie Science Center has reopened its Miniature Railroad & Village exhibit, a holiday season tradition.
This year, a new historic replica has been added: Kaufmann’s Department Store and clock. The department store was founded by a family of Jewish-German immigrants in the 1870s as a simple men’s clothing shop on the South Side. It eventually grew to be the downtown mammoth many Pittsburgh-area residents affectionately remember. Visitors to the Miniature Railroad & Village will get to see a replica of the original downtown store, known as the “Grand Depot,” complete with 15 window displays, a Swarovski crystal chandelier, and other details.
“Pittsburghers have a very deep-rooted ownership of their cultural institutions,” said Patty Everly, curator of historic exhibits. “The Kaufmann’s model brings to the miniature railroad a sense of activity, life and local pride.”
The model’s unveiling last week served as a kick-off to the centennial celebration for the Miniature Railroad & Villlage. The sprawling layout was first created by Charles Bowdish in 1919 and was displayed at his home in Brookville to entertain guests at his brother’s wedding. In 1954, the display moved to the Buhl Planetarium and Institute of Popular Science. Relocated to the Carnegie Science Center in 1992, the Miniature Railroad & Village includes more than 250,000 handmade trees and replicas of historic regional landmarks, such as Donora’s Cement City, Forbes Field and Gobbler’s Knob.
The Miniature Railroad & Village is open during the science center’s regular operating hours and is included with general admission. For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org.