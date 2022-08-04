The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh is sponsoring a “star party” and Perseid meteor watch at Mingo Creek Park Observatory on Aug. 12 and 13.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and attendees will be able to safely view the sun through a solar telescope.
After sunset telescopes will be available to scan the night sky.
Though there is no charge, donations are accepted to cover operating expenses. No reservations are needed, and there is no limit on group sizes.
The observatory is located at Mingo Creek County Park on Mansion Hill Extension, past shelter 10.
