A Millsboro man, who had charges he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl withdrawn last week, is again facing charges after the victim reported to state police two instances of rape.
State police withdrew charges of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and furnishing liquor to a minor filed last week against Damian Michael Dipasquale, 22, of Mill Street.
Police refiled the charges Monday, adding charges of statutory sexual assault and more counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor.
Dipasquale was arraigned on these charges Monday afternoon before District Judge Lee Watson, who set bond at $30,000. Dipasquale is currently incarcerated in Greene County Prison.
Police initially arrested Dipasquale Sept. 11 after they had interviewed the victim Sept. 4. When police interviewed the victim, she was intoxicated and told police Dipasquale had purchased her alcohol and attempted to have sex with her at his house.
On Sept. 11, the victim went to the state police barracks in Waynesburg with her parents to report additional encounters with Dipasquale.
The victim told police she and Dipasquale began talking to each other in June on Snapchat, and she told him she was 17, according to the complaint.
They allegedly met in person on four occasions.
Each time, the victim said Dipasquale bought her alcohol, and that the physical contact escalated.
By the third encounter, the victim said Dipasquale raped her at his house after she told him she did not want to have sex with him.
The victim said she had previously reported the encounter to police, but only that Dipasquale had given her alcohol.
According to the complaint, the victim told police Dipasquale raped her a second time at his house. He took her home and she said her mom was texting her.
Dipasquale is set to face these charges at a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Sept. 27 before District Judge Glenn Bates.