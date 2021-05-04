Following a data breach that compromised the health data of thousands of Pennsylvanians that was gathered through COVID-19 contact tracing, state Rep. Natalie Mihalek says she will be co-sponsoring legislation that will safeguard health data collected during vaccine sign-ups.
Mihalek, an Upper St. Clair Republican who represents the 40th Legislative District, said in a statement released Friday she will be co-sponsoring a measure with state Rep. Nick Pisciottano, D-West Mifflin. The proposed legislation comes after news reports that information regarding the coronavirus exposure status and sexual orientation of 72,000 Pennsylvania residents may have leaked from the Atlanta-based firm Insight Global. The state Health Department has announced it will not be renewing the contract with the company once it expires in three months.
Earlier this year, when COVID-19 vaccine supplies were small and the demand was overwhelming, many Pennsylvanians signed up with multiple providers in the hope that they would get an appointment. In the process, some of those crossing their fingers to get vaccinated provided details like insurance information, medical history and Social Security numbers.
Mihalek said, “In light of recent news that 70,000 residents’ medical information has been compromised due to contact tracing, I feel this legislation is more important than ever. People need to have trust in the companies caring for them and their information. And companies that are not caring for an individual have no use for their private medical history.”
The proposal would narrowly target information gathered by providers in the process of COVID-19 vaccine registrations.