State Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Upper St. Clair) will be hosting a self-defense class via Facebook and later, a telephone town hall meeting.
The self-defense class was originally scheduled for early May, but that date was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
The class, designed for those of all ages, will take place via Facebook live from 6 to 7 p.m. April 30, with a certified instructor from C.S. Kim Karate studio, McMurray.
Mihalek’s legislative Facebook page is www.Facebook.com/RepMihalek.
The representative whose 40th District includes her home community, Peters Township, and part of Bethel Park, will also host a telephone town hall meeting at 6:15 p.m. May 7.
She will be joined by two guests, Dr. Krista Boyer, a licensed psychologist, who provides individual, group and family therapy, and Dr. Tim Campbell, a Bethel Park physician who has responded to national disasters as a member of the federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
They will discuss mental health issues and how to deal with them during the COVID-19 crisis.
Residents of the 40th Legislative District should expect a telephone call shortly before 6:15 p.m. on the day of the call inviting them to participate.
Those interested also can call in at 1-877-229-8493 and use ID code 119479. Web audio streaming is also available at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=19479/.
Residents with questions can contact Mihalek’s office at 724-942-2045.